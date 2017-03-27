Suspect sought after Spartanburg Co. 'purge mask' armed robberies

Surveillance images of the suspect from the 3 locations (Courtesy: SCSO)

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office is investigating the possible connection between three masked armed robberies.

Deputies said the first robbery was reported Sunday around 1:46 a.m. at Circle K on East Blackstock Road. According to the incident report, a suspect entered the door of the shop wearing an "anonymous" style mask and a hooded jacket.

The suspect reportedly said, "Hey, come give me everything" and brandished a pistol with a "very big barrel."

K-9s attempted to track the suspect after he fled the scene, but were unsuccessful.

A second robbery was reported early Monday around 12:15 a.m. at Waffle House on Highway 221. A suspect in a "purge mask" and wearing all black with a hood reportedly pointed a gun at the cook and demanded money from the register.

The suspect reportedly didn't say anything but "hurry up" before fleeing the scene.

Hours later, a third robbery was reported just before 6 a.m. at a store on Southport Road.

According to the incident report, an employee was taking trash out through the back door when a male suspect in all black, wearing gloves and a purge mask, met him with a firearm.

The suspect reportedly led the victim to the front of the store and demanded money, getting away with a cash-filled bag. The suspect reportedly told the employee "hurry up, hurry up."

Deputies said they believe one suspect is behind the three incidents.

Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

