Coroner: Man dead after reported domestic dispute in Anderson Co.

The Anderson County coroner has called to the scene of a reported shooting on Monday.

The incident occurred on Cloverhill Drive. Coroner Greg Shore said the incident was initially reported as a domestic dispute between a brother and sister.

A 23-year-old man was pronounced dead after the incident. He was later identified as Otto Thomas Mahsetky Jr., a member of the Comanche tribe.

Shore said the victim's mother was present when the shooting occurred. She told investigators the man was threatening her and his sister.

The coroner later confirmed, the victim also had an ax when deputies appeared on scene.

All the individuals involved are being questioned and search warrants are being obtained, he said.

