Report: Upstate woman cut man's throat after argument

A Seneca woman is charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature after a brutal assault, deputies said.

The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said they were called to an assault on Owens Road on Friday morning.

According to the incident report, 38-year-old Amber Lynn Menning went to the victim's home and knocked on a window. She was reportedly returning some items that belonged to the victim.

When the victim went to meet her outside, deputies said an argument occurred. When the victim took his belongings and began walking away, Menning is accused of cutting his throat.

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Menning was located on Powell Street and taken into custody. She is currently being held at the Oconee County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond.

