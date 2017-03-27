GE says Greenville layoffs won't impact production, manufacturing jobs

A spokesperson for GE Power said a small number of employees will be laid off in Greenville.

According to the company, the layoffs are a result of attempts to simplify the business structure.

The spokesperson said no production or manufacturing jobs would be impacted and only a small percentage of other employees will be affected.

Below is a statement from GE:

Based on the current challenges in the power market and the integration of GE and legacy Alstom, GE Power continues to transform the business to support our growth strategy and meet the needs of our customers. As a result, we’re taking employee actions to simplify our structure. These are difficult decisions, but necessary to ensure the long-term competitiveness of our business. We’re committed to working with our employees during this transition.

