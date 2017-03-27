Ben Boulware tweets support for Gamecocks in NCAA tournament

Clemson linebacker Ben Boulware isn't letting the Palmetto rivalry stop him from cheering on the Gamecocks in the NCAA tournament.

After a string of upset victories, the South Carolina men's basketball team is headed to the Final Four where they will face top-seeded Gonzaga. It is the first time in school history the team has made it to this round of the tournament.

Boulware, who is often full of surprises on Twitter, posted on Sunday and said, "Not a fan of the Gamecocks but I am a fan of our state. With that being said... Let's go @GamecockMMB!!!"

He said he wants the state of South Carolina to "own the college sports world" by securing national championship wins in football, baseball and basketball. Boulware secured a spot as a national champion in Clemson's victory over Alabama in the 2016 College Football Playoff title game.

Although some diehard Clemson fans weren't in support of Boulware's Gamecocks tweet, the post has received more than 2,800 likes on Twitter.

