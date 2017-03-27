Phoenix announces Final Four weekend events

Downtown Phoenix is getting ready for the Final Four weekend, a four-day celebration of student-athletes, basketball and the spirit of collegiate athletics.

According to Visitphoenix, to celebrate, the city will host multiple events for fans to enjoy while also supporting their teams:

Final Four Friday

On Mar. 31, each of the Final Four teams will come to an open practice at the University of Phoenix Stadium. The practices are free and open to the public and provide opportunity for locals and fans to see all teams in action in venue. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Final Four Fan Fest

From Mar. 31 to Apr. 3, fans will have the opportunity to try their skills and compete for bragging rights at many hands-on championship experience at The Final Four Fan Fest.

The Final Four Fan Fest is for all ages and it will be jam-packed with youth clinics, giveaways, converts, interactive games, special appearances, autograph signings and much more.

The event will take place at the Phoenix Convention Center on 100 N 3rd St Phoenix, AZ. The price is $10 for adults and free for kids 12 and under.

March Madness Music Festival

March Madness Music Festival will take place at the Margaret T. Hance Park on 67 W Culver St Phoenix from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2. This is a special free three-day concert series.

Times: Friday – 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday – 2 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. and Sunday 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The 2017 lineup will feature:

Friday – Keith Urban.

Saturday – The Chainsmokers, Grouplove, Capital Cities and Leon Bridges.

Sunday – Aerosmith, Blink-182, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats.

The concerts will also feature team pep rallies as well as interactive games, activities and refreshments provided by the tournament’s sponsors.

Enterprise, an NCAA corporate partner for the past 12 years, also has things in store for fans attending the Final Four weekend:

Free Pedicab Rides

From Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, Enterprise will offer free pedicab rides to Final Four Fest attendees. Fans should look for the pedicabs wrapped with the Enterprise logo. They will be picking up and dropping off between Final Four Fan Fest and the March Music Festival in downtown Phoenix.

Tip-Off Tailgate Activities

Tip-Off Tailgate visitors will be able to ride the Enterprise Ferris Wheel, free of charge, for an above-ground view of the festivities. As part of the Ferris Wheel ride, people will also be able to create and share a GIF of their experience. Additionally, Enterprise will also have a free photo booth at the Tip-Off Tailgate.

The Exotic Car Collection by Enterprise

Enterprise has two Exotic Car Collection locations in the Phoenix area; one at the airport and one in Scottsdale. The collection includes brands available for rent such as: Lamborghini, Bentley, Tesla, Porsche, Aston, Martin and more.

The four teams that are heading to Phoenix are the South Carolina Gamecocks, the North Carolina Tar Heels, the Gonzaga Bulldogs and the Oregon Ducks. The games will be played in Glendale and the majority of fan-centric activities will take place downtown Phoenix.

