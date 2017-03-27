Sunshine and warm air through midweek

Warm, sunny weather moves in from now through Wednesday, with above average temperatures for this time of year.

Today, a slight chance for a pop up shower is possible in our easternmost areas in the wake of the passing cold front, with otherwise sunshine and highs in the low 80s to upper 70s, and tonight near 50 degrees.

Tomorrow stays dry and sunny, as highs reach the 70s to lower 80s once again.

Temperatures will take a hit on Thursday thanks to high pressure moving in from the north ahead of our next storm system. Thursday afternoon stays in the upper 60s, with a few showers in the late afternoon. The heavier rain and thunderstorms push in later that night into Friday. We'll be watching for the potential of a few strong to severe storms as well, so stay tuned for the latest threats.

All the wet weather will be done with just in time for the weekend, expect both days to be sunny in the 70s.

