Newberry Co. deputies: Trio arrested after church break-in, theft

Three individuals were arrested Monday by the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office after breaking into a church and stealing electronics and musical instruments, according to deputies.

Deputies said on Mar. 23, it was discovered that someone entered the Macedonia Lutherian Church in Prosperity. They said the suspects broke in and went through several offices as well as the sanctuary, the suspects took several items from the church.

Upon investigation and hard work, the Newberry County deputies said they learned the suspects were attempting to sell the stolen items in the Chapin area.

Deputies said on Mar. 24, they went to the suspects' residence located on Macedonia Church Road. They said they were able to confirm the suspects’ involvement in the burglary as well as locating the majority of the stolen items and less than a gram of meth inside the home.

The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office took 22-year-old Jenna Lee Coons, 27-year-old Joey Kenneth Donovan and 28-year-old Drake Adam Johnson in custody and they were charged with burglary 2nd degree, grand larceny, possession of meth and possession of drug paraphilia.

