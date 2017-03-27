Greenville Co. man accused of distributing child porn online

A Greenville County man is facing 10 charges in connection with a child pornography investigation.

The Attorney General's Office said 43-year-old Michael Christopher Baukovic was arrested on Mar. 23 by the Mauldin Police Department. Baukovic distributed child pornography on the internet, investigators said.

He is charged with five counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and five counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He could face up to 10 years in prison on each count.

He is currently being held at the Greenville County Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's Office.

