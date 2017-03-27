45 residents displaced following large apartment fire in Greenvi - FOX Carolina 21

45 residents displaced following large apartment fire in Greenville

Posted: Updated:
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Crews were dispatched on Monday to a fire at a Greenville County apartment complex.

The fire was reported at Century Oaks Apartments on Dillon Drive. The call came in around 4:20 p.m.

Parker, Piedmont Park, Berea and the Greenville City Fire Departments were on scene of the fire which spread to 9 units.

Fire officials say 45 residents were displaced by the blaze. Red Cross is assisting 39 of those affected victims who need shelter.

Officials are unsure if the fire is a total loss at this time, but they say all units are heavily damaged and it appears to be a total loss.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Still no word if the fire is suspicious.

