Largest food bank in SC faces severe shortage of supplies

Harvest Hope Food Bank said its warehouses are down to less than a day's supply of food.

The food bank, which covers 20 counties and feeds nearly 50,000 people each week, said it is struggling to meet the needs of its clients.

Harvest Hope said they are concerned about a busy time approaching, when many public school children are on spring break.

“Last week, our Greenville warehouse was taking food directly from a truck to the emergency food pantry” said Denise Holland, Harvest Hope’s CEO. “Our Columbia and Florence warehouses aren’t any better. Things are very tight, but I know with the public’s help we can make sure we don’t have to turn anyone away."

Donations like canned fruits and vegetables, canned meat, peanut butter, shelf stable food, pasta, diapers and formula are desperately needed. Monetary donations are also accepted.

Harvest Hope Food Bank

2818 White Horse Road

Greenville, SC 29611

