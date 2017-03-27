Gamecocks fans making plans to travel to Arizona to cheer on team

As the team gets ready for the big game in Arizona, so do the fans.

People have been checking flights and looking for hotel rooms in preparation for the showdown. One of the big buys this year is garnet and black Gamecock items.

One die-hard fan, Attorney Bill Yarborough, already had his tickets to watch the remaining four teams playing for the NCAA championship this weekend. He is thrilled beyond words right now as his beloved USC Gamecocks head to Arizona, and he's going too.

Yarborough decided he was making the trip about a week ago and will leave Saturday morning. He said, this weekend reminds him of the power of past Gamecock basketball teams.

He said, "historically, We were a basketball powerhouse when I was a kid. I remember Frank McGuire and I remember those teams and it was so great watching this team come along and be able to go."

Fans who are still planning to fly to Arizona to watch the games will need to be prepared to spend thousands of dollars. AAA in Greenville said last minute trips are often expensive especially surrounding large sporting events. Agent Hannah Roe said they've been checking pricing for customers and said flights alone can average $1,000 or more depending on where you fly out of.

Many fans say this once in a lifetime historic event for the University of South Carolina is worth every penny and will boost the school's image.

"The University of South Carolina has built a very good academic record recently with their honors program and with the sports, it kinda ties in. People wanna see , that environment at the university where they're winning and they've also got great academics," said Yarborough.

