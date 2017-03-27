Simpsonville PD seeking assistance identifying auto breaking suspect

The Simpsonville Police Department is asking for public assistance to help identify a suspect involved in an auto breaking incident.

Officers say the incident occurred on Thursday at Heritage Park on SE Main Street around 5:15 p.m. They say a suspect broke into the passenger side window of the victim's car and removed her purse from the vehicle, which contained several debit and credit cards.

The victim's debit card was then used shortly thereafter at a Walmart on Grandview Drive in Simpsonville at about 5:45 p.m. The suspect made a $475 purchase.

Police say the suspect was seen exiting a white SUV with tinted windows during the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Keith Morecraft at 864-962-0289.

