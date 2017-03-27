Power restored to hundreds in downtown Greenville - FOX Carolina 21

Power restored to hundreds in downtown Greenville

Power outage in downtown Greenville. (Source: Duke Energy Outage Map) Power outage in downtown Greenville. (Source: Duke Energy Outage Map)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Over 250 Duke Energy customers were without power in downtown Greenville Monday night.

According to the Duke Energy Outage Map, 258 customers were reported to be without power shortly before 11 p.m.

The cause of the outage is unknown.

Power was restored to all customers before midnight.

