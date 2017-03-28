45 displaced after Greenville apartment fire

According to Parker District Fire Department, 45 people were displaced after a fire at Century Oaks Apartments Monday afternoon.

Officials say 9 units inside the Greenville complex suffered extensive damage and appear to be a total loss.

Residents say the fire is unlike anything they have ever seen.

"A tenant came down banging on the door and said there was an apartment on fire, but we didn't realize it was the whole building until we got over here," said Barry Sweet,a long-time resident of Century Oaks Apartments.

Barry Sweet says he watched as flames spread throughout his neighbors' building.

"The flames were coming through the windows and through the roof," said Sweet.

According to Fire Marshal, Jason Nurmi, the fire spread throughout the attic and wind made it difficult to contain.

Onlookers say they watched nervously as families escaped the burning building.

"I saw everybody walking out. The kids and the moms. Thank God they were all out before it got worse," said Elizabeth McCullough, an eyewitness.

According to the American Red Cross, 9 families were displaced by the fire. Volunteers are assisting the fire victims with food, shelter and a safe place to stay.

The Red Cross setup a shelter at Catholic Mission San Sebastian on Old Buncombe Road.

The cause of the fire is unknown and is currently under investigation.

