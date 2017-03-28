Silver Alert canceled, missing Asheville woman found

A Silver Alert for an Asheville woman was canceled Tuesday morning after police located her.

Asheville police initially issued a Silver Alert for 27-year-old Crystal Jackson around 2 a.m. Tuesday. She was considered missing and endangered and believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, according to the N.C. Center for Missing Persons.

She is described as 5'5" tall and walking with a limp.

She was last seen wearing a pink sweatshirt, black pants with white socks and black Sketchers shoes around the apartments in the Ascot Point Circle area.

Shortly after 5 a.m. Asheville police canceled the Silver Alert.

Police said Jackson was found safe in a place where she was already receiving treatment.

