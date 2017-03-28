Deputies: Overnight search for carbreaking suspect in Taylors en - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies: Overnight search for carbreaking suspect in Taylors ended without arrest

TAYLORS, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Greenville County deputies were reportedly searching the Taylors area for a suspect who broke into a car early Tuesday morning and then ran off on foot.

The incident occurred on Botany Road near Normandy Road just before 2 a.m. Deputies were searching those roads and Edwards Road for a suspect.

Master Deputy Drew Pinciaro said no arrest was made.

