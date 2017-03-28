NC veteran to be presented with 'Order of the Long Leaf Pine' aw - FOX Carolina 21

NC veteran to be presented with 'Order of the Long Leaf Pine' award in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) -

The Charles George VA Medical Center Community Living Center in Asheville said a longtime resident and Bataan Death March survivor will receive the highest honor from the NC governor on Tuesday.

Officials said Wayne Carringer will receive the "Order of the Long Leaf Pine" Award during a special ceremony at 8:30 a.m. in the Community Living Center First Floor Dinning Hall.

The Order of the Long Leaf Pine award is awarded to people “who have made significant contributions to the state and their communities through their exemplary service and exceptional accomplishments,” according to the Order of the Long Leaf Pine Society’s website.

Former State Rep. Joe Sam Queen will present the award.

