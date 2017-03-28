Harlem Globetrotters partner with Red Cross, will play in Greenville on Saturday

The American Red Cross of Upstate SC and the Harlem Globetrotters are teaming up to spread smiles and awareness about disaster preparedness and recovery.

The Red Cross announced a two-year partnership with the basketball team, known around the world as the Ambassadors of Goodwill.

During the first year, the Harlem Globetrotters will join the Red Cross and its community partners to install its one millionth smoke alarm by October 2017.

“We’re honored to join forces with the Harlem Globetrotters through our disaster response efforts and much more,” said Louise Welch Williams, CEO for the Red Cross in South Carolina. “The fun and interactive way the team engages with the community will help to build greater awareness around our mission and the critical need to help people at risk for and impacted by disasters every day.”

The Harlem Globetrotters will feature the Red Cross at more than 300 upcoming basketball games, including the April 1 games at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville. The Globetrotters will play games at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets start at $23.50. The Red Cross said the games will feature Red Cross PSAs and in-game announcements.

“This partnership brings two great American organizations together in order to achieve a common goal—to help people in need and to put smiles on people’s faces,” said Howard Smith, President of the Harlem Globetrotters. “We look forward to helping the Red Cross achieve their goals by incorporating their messaging into everything we do on and off the court.”

