Dispatch: Spartanburg police investigating robbery reported at Spinx

Spartanburg police were called to investigate a reported armed robbery at a Spinx station Tuesday morning and the suspect bears an eerie resemblance to a person being sought by the sheriff's office for a series of similar crimes.

The robbery was reported just before 6 a.m. at the Spinx on John B White Senior Boulevard.

Employees told police a masked man wearing black shoes, black pants, a gray hoodie, purple surgical gloves and a black leather jacket ran into the store aind pointed a gun at them.

The suspect then demanded all the money from the cash drawer and demanded another employee open and empty the safe.

The suspect then ran out the building with cash.

Police said surveillance footage revealed the suspect had an accomplice waiting out the back. The accomplice was wearing a light colored hoodie. Both suspects left on foot.

The armed suspect's description echoes that of a suspect being sought by the Spartanburg County Sheriff's office in connection with three armed robberies within the previous two days. One was also at another Spinx station, the location on Southport Road on Monday.

Deputies are investigating that robbery and believe the suspect in that case may have also been involved in two other Spartanburg County robberies.

