Rollover crash on Rutherford Street near McDonald's cleared

Rutherford Street in Greenville was blocked near the McDonald’s and Pete Hollis Boulevard after a crash involving multiple vehicles knocked down power lines Tuesday morning.

One of the cars involved overturned.

Greenville police said no one was hurt in the crash but power was out in the immediate area.

Duke Energy crews were called to the scene and tow trucks were called to carry away the cars involved.

By 8:25 a.m. FOX Carolina's crew at the scene said the wreckage had been cleared and the road reopened.

