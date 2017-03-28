Asheville heroin dealer sentenced to prison

The Buncombe County district attorney said an Asheville man will spend more than seven and a half years in prison after pleading guilty to trafficking heroin, attempted trafficking of heroin, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

District Attorney Todd Williams said Ryan Evans, 27, pleaded guilty to the charges on Monday.

A judge sentenced Evans to between 90 and 120 months in prison. The judge gave Evans one day’s credit for time already served.

Evans was arrested by the Buncombe County Anti-Crime Task Force on heroin charges June 7, 2016.

“Our law enforcement partners are making every effort to remove those who sell heroin and dangerous drugs from our streets and today’s convictions show that this office backs their efforts,” District Attorney Todd Williams said.

