Family: Travelers Rest explosion victim in ICU, will have long recovery

A 20-year-old man suffered burns in an explosion in Travelers Rest Tuesday morning and will require multiple surgeries to recover, family members said.

Chief Lance Crowe with the Travelers Rest Police Department said the victim was operating a forklift inside a metal shipping container behind the Miracle Hill thrift store on US 25 when the explosion occurred.

Crowe said the man suffered extensive burns but was conscious when he was transported by helicopter to the Augusta Burn Center.

The victim's grandmother said the victim, Joey Hyatt, is a student at North Greenville University. She said he was in critical but stable condition Wednesday morning and was preparing to undergo another surgery. He has already had multiple surgeries since arriving at the hospital, Phyllis Hummel said.

Hyatt works for Miracle Hill and Hummel said he has devoted much of his life to helping others.

"That is his mission in life to simply help people," Hummel said. "That's why he was working at Miracle Hill."

Hummel said Hyatt is a "good, caring, and wonderful" young man who recently married his high school sweetheart.

There was no word on what sparked the explosion or what the man was using the forklift to move inside the shipping container.

On Thursday Hummel said he as still critical but stable and would be undergoing more surgeries on Friday. She said his face was more deeply burned than anticipated and the condition of his right arm was concerning.

Miracle Hill released this updated statement on Wednesday, adding that a second employee was burned in the incident:

One of the employees who was injured in yesterday's accident at our Travelers Rest thrift store is 20-year-old Joey Hyatt of Greenville. Joey is currently at the JMS Burn Center in Augusta, GA. His wife Nikki has provided an update on his condition:

"Joey made it through the night and met all of the important milestones. Doctors are doing lots of surgeries, removing dead skin in preparation for skin grafts. He is doing well, all things considered. He will be in ICU for two weeks and should be in the hospital for the next 40 days. He is making good progress for what will be a long recovery." Another employee, Mike Walker, experienced burns on his hands as he helped put out the fire on Joey. Mike was treated at the GHS North Greenville Medical Campus and released but will need further treatment/surgery for his burns. The investigation into the cause of the accident is ongoing.

Please continue to pray for Joey, Mike, their families and all Miracle Hill staff. As we have more information about Joey's condition and also how the community can help, we will provide updates.

The blast reportedly shook nearby buildings.

The Travelers Rest Fire Department was OSHA has been notified of the incident, which is standard protocol for work-related injuries.

A GoFundMe account was set up to help cover medical expenses and the Hyatt family's expenses in traveling to and from Augusta.

