Woodruff BI-LO to host job fair on Wednesday

BI-LO is hosting a job fair on Wednesday at the Woodruff store to accept applications and conduct interviews to fill various part time positions.

They are recruiting for various part time positions including cashiers, and associate positions in deli, meat, grocery and customer service. The job fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the BI-LO store located at 371 South Main Street.

It is recommended candidates apply online and/or visit the store’s costumer service desk for additional information.

