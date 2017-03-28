Man in drag says response from Pacolet police shocked him

Brandon James said when he was stopped at checkpoint in Pacolet on Friday night, he was scared - and dressed in full drag.

James was on his way home from a viewing party at Club South 29 for RuPaul's Drag Race and said he was afraid at how the Pacolet Police Department would respond to his appearance.

"I freaked out because I was in full drag, live in a very small town and, well, the police aren't always accepting," James said in a post on Facebook.

What happened next surprised him, though.

"I couldn't have been more wrong!" James said. "I would like to thank the Pacolet Police Department for being incredibly kind and reassuring me that I am safe in my town."

The Pacolet Police Department responded on Monday, thanking James for his post.

"No matter your race, sex, income status, or sexual orientation: We serve and protect you," the police department said. "Everyone is welcome in Pacolet... aside from the criminals."

