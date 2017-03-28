Asheville woman sentenced to prison for prescription fraud operation

A judge sentenced an Asheville woman to more than five years in prison after she pleaded guilty to three counts of trafficking opiates, three counts of conspiracy to traffick opiates, three counts of obtaining controlled substance by fraud, and four counts of attempting to obtain controlled substance by fraud.

District Attorney Todd Williams said Shannon Gayle Shelton, 26, pleaded guilty on Monday. The judge sentenced Shelton to serve between 70 and 93 in prison.

“Shelton and her codefendant Doris Worley were involved in a multiyear prescription fraud conspiracy to obtain oxycodone that included offenses in several counties that were investigated by the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Department” assistant District Attorney Pat Patton stated.

Both defendants had prior convictions for prescription fraud and other drug offenses.

Worley pleaded guilty to similar crimes on February 27, 2017 and also received a 70-93 month prison sentence.

