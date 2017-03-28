Troopers: Driver injured after semi overturns on I-26 ramp

The South Carolina Highway Patrol was called to the scene of an overturned tractor trailer on Tuesday.

The crash occurred on the exit ramp for 19B to I-85 Business from I-26 west. The ramp is closed while crews work to move the truck.

Troopers said the truck driver came around the curve too quickly and overturned. The driver was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

There is no word yet on when the crash scene will be cleared.

