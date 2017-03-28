Oconee Co. deputies: Duo arrested after break-in, safecracking

Two suspects were arrested by the Oconee County Sheriff's Office after reportedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of items.

Oconee County deputies said they responded on Mar. 14 to an address at Burnt Tanyard Road in regards to a reported burglary.

The caller told deputies a firearm and a safe containing money were stolen from the property. The value of the items that were taken was around $2,430.

Upon investigation, deputies said they were able to determine that two individuals identified as 43-year-old Sherri Lee Hunt and 28-year-old Charles Jonathan Sanders broke into the residence and took the safe and the firearm. They said both Hunt and Sanders were accused of breaking into the safe as well.

Sanders was booked into the Oconee Detention Center on Mar. 23 and Hunt was booked on Tuesday. Both on charges of grand larceny, first degree burglary and safecracking.

Deputies said Hunt remains in custody at the Detention Center on a combined $50,000 surely bond.

The investigation is still ongoing.

