Warm Wednesday, cooler and rainy late-week

Get ready for a nice warm day today! Under sunny skies, highs reach the low 80s Upstate and mid-70s in western NC. The light breeze will come from the north and east, keeping it just slightly cooler than Tuesday.

Enjoy the nice outdoor conditions while you can because tomorrow and Friday will be a lot different as a storm system moves in from the west.

Before the storms arrive, high pressure from the north will cool our high temperatures down to the middle 60s on Thursday. Clouds build and rain gradually moves in during the afternoon, with a slight chance for a thunderstorm. Late Thursday evening the rain and storm chances pick up greatly.

Wet weather will continue on Friday with a few strong storms possible as warmer air moves into the area from the south. It should all be done with just in time for the weekend as sunshine and highs in the 70s return.

