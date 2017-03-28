NC given 48-hour deadline to 'resolve' HB2 or lose NCAA bids through 2022

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the NCAA said the state of North Carolina has 48 hours to "resolve" House Bill 2.

After the passage of HB2, known as "the bathroom bill," the NCAA pulled the first and second round of the men's NCAA basketball tournament from Greensboro and relocated to Greenville.

The NCAA said in the process of finalizing championship events through spring 2022, North Carolina will not be able to bid for events unless HB2 is "resolved" in 48 hours.

Below is the statement issued by Scott Dupree, the executive director for Greater Raleigh Sports Alliance:

I have confirmed with a contact very close to the NCAA that its deadline for HB2 is 48 hours from now. If HB2 has not been resolved by that time, the NCAA will have no choice but to move forward without the North Carolina bids. The NCAA has already delayed the bid review process once and has waited as long as it possibly can, and now it must finalize all championship site selections through spring of 2022.

According to the Associated Press, HB2 could cost North Carolina more than $3.76 billion in lost business over 12 years.

