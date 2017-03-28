Business group backs erasing more minor crimes from records - FOX Carolina 21

Business group backs erasing more minor crimes from records

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) -

The South Carolina Chamber of Commerce supports allowing ex-cons to erase more minor offenses from their criminal records to make it easier for them to get a job.

Chamber CEO Ted Pitts says business leaders back the idea of helping ex-cons "become productive, taxpaying citizens," since criminal records can prevent job applicants from being called in for an interview or even filling out an application.

A House subcommittee advanced legislation Tuesday expanding offenses eligible for expungement.

Currently, only a first minor offense can be erased.

The bill provides flexibility in expunging a later crime, in case it's more problematic in a job search, and allows several related offenses to be grouped together.

Pitts says removing minor offenses such as drug possession will improve people's lives while helping businesses fill openings.

