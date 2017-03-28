Business group backs erasing more minor crimes from records

The South Carolina Chamber of Commerce supports allowing ex-cons to erase more minor offenses from their criminal records to make it easier for them to get a job.

Chamber CEO Ted Pitts says business leaders back the idea of helping ex-cons "become productive, taxpaying citizens," since criminal records can prevent job applicants from being called in for an interview or even filling out an application.

A House subcommittee advanced legislation Tuesday expanding offenses eligible for expungement.

Currently, only a first minor offense can be erased.

The bill provides flexibility in expunging a later crime, in case it's more problematic in a job search, and allows several related offenses to be grouped together.

Pitts says removing minor offenses such as drug possession will improve people's lives while helping businesses fill openings.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.