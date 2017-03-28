Report: 1 suspect arrested, another on the loose after string of gas thefts in Madison Co.

Madison County Deputies say one suspect has been arrested and another is still on the run after a string of gasoline thefts.

Deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office say Thomas King has been charged with two counts of felony breaking and entering, two counts of felony larceny, two counts of misdemeanor injury to personal property, and two counts of misdemeanor larceny for events that occurred on March 20.

Per reports, King and the second suspect, Jonathan Buckner, were in the Laurel Community breaking in to several sheds and garages in an attempt to steal gasoline.

Deputies say the pair made the following stops:

The Laurel Fire Department – deputies say King and Buckner cut the gas lines to one of the emergency response vehicles and punctured the gas tank to steak gasoline. A second Laurel Community building believed to belong to a church – the pair stole a gasoline container and gasoline from that building, per deputies. Freedom Christian Church – deputies say King and Buckner punctured the gas tank and cut the gas lines of a church van in an attempt to obtain additional quantities of gas.

The pair was also noted to have stolen a chainsaw from one of the residences, per reports.

King was located at a residence in Black Mountain and arrested. Buckner has not yet been found. He has multiple warrants for his arrest.

Anyone with information on Buckner’s locations is asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 828-649-2721.

March Mugshot Slideshow

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.