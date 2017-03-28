Lyman mayor passes away after battle with cancer

According to officials in Lyman, the town's mayor passed away Tuesday after a battle with cancer.

Tony Gillespie was elected mayor in July 2016. He was 69 years old.

In a statement issued by town officials, they said, "The Town Council and staff extend their deepest sympathies to the family of Mayor Gillespie. His spirited personality and dedication to the community will be profoundly missed."

Mayor Pro Tem Larry Chappell confirmed he will serve as acting mayor until a special election is held.

