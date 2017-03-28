No evidence located after fisherman believes body seen in Saluda River, per deputies

Deputies with the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office confirm, no human remains were found in the Saluda River after a fisherman reported possibly seeing a body in the water Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies say they received a call around 1:40 p.m. from a couple who had been fishing on the Saluda River in Ware Shoals. The couple told deputies they thought they had pulled up human hair and say a body in the river.

Investigators responded to the scene and used sonar equipment to search the river. They also cut the water off in order to stop the flow of water to aid the search efforts.

Deputies say they did not find a body during the search.

Search efforts were called off indefinitely. Operations are now normal.

