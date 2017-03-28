Upstate man recovering after injured while burning yard debris using gasoline

An Upstate man is undergoing his second graphing surgery after he was severely burned while using gasoline to burn the debris in his yard.

Matt Young, was badly burned in the gas explosion on March 28 at his residence in Inman. He sad he suffered bad third degree burns on his left hand, as well second degree burns on his right hand, stomach, left thigh and ankle. Young suffered second degree burns on his groin area as well.

The North Spartanburg Fire Department sent out a warning the public shorty after the incident asking everyone to use caution when burning yard debris.

Fire fighters along with Spartanburg EMS responded to Young's residence on Kristalwood Lane just before 7 p.m. that Tuesday. Since then Young has had one surgery and is having a second procedure on Friday.

Young, an Upstate rapper and artist, unable to work at the moment and his girlfriend who is 8 months pregnant with their son has also taken off of work to take care of him. The Upstate man does not have health insurance.

A GoFundMe to help with his medical and family expenses was set up by his cousin.

Young's second graphing surgery is Friday. He said, surgeons will graph the skin from his right thigh to his left hand.

The fire department warns the public that flammable liquids should not be used when burning leaves or other yard debris.

