Is slime safe for your children?

Susan Cooper has been teaching science at Shannon Forest Christian School in Greenville for more than 20 years. There's one experiment she always does with her students, making slime.

"It's a neat lab to do at the end of the year,” said Cooper, “When kids are just burned out."

It’s similar to a project one Boston-area mother did with her daughter, but with drastically different results. Her daughter ended up with severe burns. A problem, cooper says she's never had with any of her own kids or students.

"I've never had an issue,” said Cooper, “Never!"

As far as Dr. Louis Browne, a Bon Secours physician at AFC Urgent Care, is concerned, parents need to still take caution in making their own slime. He's seen some cases where a child has come into contact with borax based slime and had a reaction.

"There's chances that can be toxic to their skin,” explained Dr. Brown, “There's also chances that when they mix their powder, they can inhale that powder and that can lead to respiratory problems."

He says there are safer alternative parents can use instead of borax.

"These alternative products would be like liquid starch, corn starch with Elmer’s Glue and food coloring,” said Dr. Brown.

As for Mrs. Cooper, she suggests washing your hands before and after the experiment if you make it at home to limit any sort of reaction.

