Upstate family finds autistic son's service dog missing since March

An Upstate mother said Thursday that she found her autistic son's service dog more than a month after the dog disappeared.

Sara Brooks said her family recently raised money for over a year in order to help get her 4 -year-old son a service dog. The family ended up adopting a dog and hiring a trainer to coach the dog to be able to assist her son.

Brooks said that in late March, while letting the 1-year-old black lab mix named Luka out to potty, the dog happened to get out of the gate and ran into the woods.

"I know she is scared cause all this is new to her, but my son doesn't bond with many dogs but he did with her," Brooks said after the dog disappeared. "He's nonverbal and ever since she left all I hear him say is Luka or dog."

On May 11, Brooks said Luka had been found.

"I did a walk through at Greenville County Animal Care found her in holding," Brooks said.

She said officials at Animal Care told her Luke had just been brought in before she arrived Thursday.

