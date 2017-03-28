Wofford College turns blue for autism

Wofford College is turning blue and shining a light on autism. It's all part of the Autism Speaks Light It Up Blue campaign.

Wofford's Main Building will be lit in blue starting on April 2 for World Autism Awareness Day, and stay that way throughout April for Autism Awareness Month.

"This is something that is near and dear to my heart. I felt compelled to bring it to Wofford as I am an autism parent," said Crystal Crawford, who organized Light It Up Blue on the Wofford campus.

Crystal Crawford's son was diagnosed with autism five years ago.

"We have a son named Will who is about to turn 9 who was diagnosed with autism when he was 4," said Crawford.

Crawford works in admissions at Wofford College and says she hopes to raise awareness about autism, by shedding some blue light on the disorder.

"My hopes are that people will ask questions and inquire about what is it, what does it mean for a college student here on campus, and how can I better serve or communicate with them," said Crawford.

Guest speakers addressed the need for raising awareness about autism on college campuses.

"I think we need to bring a lot more attention to our friends with autism who are older and who are in the college setting," said Joanna Hayes, a case supervisor with Project Hope Foundation.

Students also talked about what it is like to be in college and have autism.

"90% of learning to live with autism is probably just learning to recognize it for what it is," said Zachary Howell, a sophomore studying intercultural studies at Wofford.

Howell says that part of learning to live with autism is educating others, and he hopes the Light It Up Blue campaign will do just that.

