14 Mauldin area businesses participate in job fair on Wednesday

Businesses in the Mauldin area will come together for a job fair Wednesday.

The job fair, hosted by the Greater Mauldin Chamber of Commerce, City of Mauldin, and the Mauldin Cultural Center, will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Cultural Center Auditorium.

The Mauldin Cultural Center is located at 101 East Butler Road

During the event, organizers said 14 businesses will accept resumes, provide handout information, accept applications and interview on the spot.

The businesses participating in the job fair include: SC Works, Elwood Staffing, Mauldin City Police Department, Rolling Green Village, Massage Envy Greenville, Alorica, Sam's Club, Tower Automotive, Family Footprint, Park Sterling Bank, Meadows Memory Care, Honey Baked Ham and Sonic.

"A positive contribution to this development, as well as the community, is hosting a job fair to put employers and potential employees in the same location,” said Pat Pomeroy, President/CEO of the Greater Mauldin Chamber of Commerce. “This is a wonderful chance for residents of the Greater Mauldin Area to learn about exciting career paths, and I encourage them to explore these opportunities.”

Job seekers should bring copies of their résumé and come prepared for an interview.

