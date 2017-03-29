McMaster to speak at Upstate SC Alliance Annual Meeting in Green - FOX Carolina 21

McMaster to speak at Upstate SC Alliance Annual Meeting in Greenville


S.C. Governor Henry McMaster (Facebook) S.C. Governor Henry McMaster (Facebook)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is schedule to speak about economic competitiveness during the Upstate SC Alliance's Annual Meeting on Wednesday in Greenville.

The meeting will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the TD Convention Center.

McMaster will deliver the keynote address and the Upstate SC Alliance will also launch its new strategic plan.

Tickets are available to the public at www.upstateSCallianceAnnualMeeting.com. The cost for non-Alliance members is $45.

