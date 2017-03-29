Patriots Point offers free admission to Vietnam veterans on Wednesday

Patriots Point is offering Vietnam War veterans and their immediate family members free admission to the U.S.S. Yorktown Naval & Maritime Museum on Wednesday, in observance of Vietnam Veterans Day.

Wednesday marks 44 years since US troops left Vietnam after more than a decade of fighting. Patriots Point said 3 million Americans served, more than 58,000 died, and 896 troops from South Carolina were among the fatalities.

A memorial ceremony will be held to honor the SC casualties at 1:30 p.m. near the Vietnam Experience Exhibit. A new theater inside the Vietnam Experience will also open to the public, featuring video of first-hand accounts of the war broadcast through wrap-around projection technology, the museum said.

Click here to read more about Vietnam Veteran's Day events at Patriots Point.

RELATED: NC veteran presented with 'Order of the Long Leaf Pine' award in Asheville

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.