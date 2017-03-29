Jersey Mike's Subs to donate all proceeds from Wednesday's sales to charities

Jersey Mike's Subs says it's donating 100 percent of proceeds from Wednesday sales at local restaurants to a Greenville organization. (Source: www.jerseymikes.com)

Jersey Mike’s Subs locations across the US will donate 100 percent of Wednesday’s sales to local charities as part of the company’s annual ‘Day of Giving,’ according to a news release.

The company said every single dollar of proceeds from sales will be donated.

Eight Upstate area Jersey Mike’s Subs and five in the Mountains are participating.

The six locations in Greenville County will donate to Greenville Family Partnership, which works to keep kids away from drugs and alcohol.

The Greenwood location will donate to the Connie Maxwell Children’s Home, and the Clemson location will donate to Dabo’s All In Foundation.

The five Asheville-area locations will donate to the Boys & Girls Club of Buncombe County.

Jersey Mike’s said the 2016 Day of Giving event raised more than $4 million for local charities at stores across the U.S.

