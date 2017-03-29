White Creek Fire now 100 percent contained after 5,500 acres burned

The White Creek Fire has been now 100 percent contained at 5,538 acres, according to a news release from North Carolina Forest Service.

Lightning was determined to be the likely cause of the fire, which was first reported on March 16th near Shortoff Mountain at the south end of Linville Gorge in the Pisgah National Forest.

No firefighters were injured while fighting the fire and no structures were damaged or lost.

The U.S. Forest Service led fire firefighting efforts, with support from the North Carolina Forest Service, North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, Burke and McDowell County Emergency Management, North Carolina Emergency Management, and volunteer fire departments.

All areas of Linville Gorge have reopened to the public but visitors are urged to use caution in the area.

