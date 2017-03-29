Congestion anticipated for weekend Woodruff Road lane closures, temporary shutdown

Construction crews will close all but one lane of traffic in each direction along Woodruff Road near I-385 on Saturday and Sunday as work continues on the 85-385 Gateway Project.

Officials said the lane closures will be near the railroad tracks between Garlington Road and I-385.

The road will also be completely closed for about 15 minutes at some point on Saturday while crews install a new railroad track.

Officials are asking drivers to avoid that area over the weekend if possible and to be patient and extra cautious during the construction.

Due to anticipated congestion, Greenlink announced the following stops would not be serviced on Saturday:

Woodruff Road & Ketron Court

Woodruff Road & Woodruff Industrial Lane

Woodruff Road & Carolina Point Parkway

The 85-385 Gateway Project is expected to be complete in 2019.

PREVIOUSLY: SCDOT breaks ground on 85-385 Gateway project

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.