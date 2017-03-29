Police arrest Union man after hatchet assault

Union police charged a 22-year-old man with aggravated assault after a hatchet attack.

Police said Christian Blake Braxton attacked a 36-year-old man with a hatchet at a house on Wedgewood Court on Tuesday.

A woman who lived at the house told police the incident began when she discovered Braxton rummaging through another woman’s purse and called her boyfriend to make sure Braxton left the house. When the boyfriend approached Braxton, the woman said he pulled a hatchet from a backpack and swung it at the other man. The man tried to block the blow with his arm and sustained an injury to the arm. A scuffle ensued and police said Braxton also suffered injuries to the head.

Braxton fled the scene before police arrived but officers tracked him down to a nearby address.

EMS was called to treat both the victim and Braxton.

Braxton was charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and is being held at the Union County Detention Center.

