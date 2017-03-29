Greer police need held identifying suspect in Bryan Adams concer - FOX Carolina 21

Greer police need held identifying suspect in Bryan Adams concert shirt

GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Greer Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who was seen stealing a package from outside a home.

Police said the man stole a package from the front porch of a residence off of Brushy Creek Road and took off in a dark colored 1999, or similar model year, Toyota Camry with a busted right front turn signal and two stickers in the back window.

The man was wearing a 2001 Bryan Adams concert t-shirt.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to call 864-877-7906 or email tellis@cityofgreer.org.

