Deputies: Woman charged after holding girlfriend in car at knifepoint

Union County deputies arrested a woman accused of holding her girlfriend at knifepoint in a car after an argument.

According to investigative reports, deputies were called to the Kangaroo on Lockhart Highway around 8:30 a.m.

The victim told deputies she had been riding in a car with her partner, 40-year-old Jakara Simpson, when they got into an argument. During the argument, the victim said Simpson pulled a knife on her and would not let her get out of the car.

When Simpson turned into the Kangaroo gas station the victim was able to get away and call for help, reports state.

Deputies said they found the knife in the car.

Simpson was Tuesday Offenses and charged with simple assault.

