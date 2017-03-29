SC Treasurer: Lucky man receives $763K in unclaimed funds

South Carolina Treasurer Curtis Loftis said Wednesday that the Unclaimed Property Program returned the largest amount of money yet to one lucky person.

The man, who didn’t want to be named, received more than $763,000 in unclaimed cash and stock proceeds.

Loftis said the funds belonged to the man’s father, who passed away more than 15 years ago.

Loftis said he called the man himself and the lucky guy almost didn’t believe him, thinking he was being scammed.

“We had no idea we had this much money waiting for us,” the recipient said in a news release. “Treasurer Loftis did a great job of tracking us down to get the money back to us!”

Loftis, who is president of the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators, said he is dedicated to returning unclaimed money back to its rightful owners.

Millions of dollars are transferred to the Unclaimed Property Program each year by companies that cannot locate the owners. The money comes from dormant bank accounts, stock certificates, uncashed checks (including paychecks), insurance proceeds and utility deposits.

Loftis encourages South Carolinians to check their name for unclaimed property by visiting his website and clicking the unclaimed property link.

