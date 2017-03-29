Tijuana Flats offers free tacos to USC, UNC basketball fans - FOX Carolina 21

Tijuana Flats offers free tacos to USC, UNC basketball fans

Posted: Updated:
Free taco from Tijuana Flats (Source: Facebook) Free taco from Tijuana Flats (Source: Facebook)
COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Gamecocks and Tar Heels fans in their game day gear can score free tacos on Saturday.

On April 1, Tijuana Flats said locations in North and South Carolina will give one free taco to fans wearing gear for the University of South Carolina or University of North Carolina.

South Carolina will take on Gonzaga in the Final Four at 6 p.m. on Saturday. University of North Carolina faces Oregon at 8:50 p.m.

Click here for coverage of the Gamecocks' trip to the Final Four.

MORE NEWS: Say goodbye to your favorite Crayola color

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.