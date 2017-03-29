Tijuana Flats offers free tacos to USC, UNC basketball fans

Gamecocks and Tar Heels fans in their game day gear can score free tacos on Saturday.

On April 1, Tijuana Flats said locations in North and South Carolina will give one free taco to fans wearing gear for the University of South Carolina or University of North Carolina.

South Carolina will take on Gonzaga in the Final Four at 6 p.m. on Saturday. University of North Carolina faces Oregon at 8:50 p.m.

