Greenville Co. deputies as for help identifying larceny suspect

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance in locating a man accused of stealing items from a carport on Mar. 26.

Deputies said during the past several weeks, the suspect and vehicle have been spotted several times in the area of Fairview Lake Road.The suspect is described by deputies as a male, between 30 and 40 years old.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked by Greenville County deputies to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

